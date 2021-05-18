Congrats to New Mom Naomi Campbell!

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

It is time once again for a COVID-era baby surprise: 50-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell is now mom to a little girl, possibly a Taurus, although details remain scant. Campbell posted a photo of baby feet — her baby’s feet? — to her Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that “a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she wrote in the caption. “There is no greater love.” Campbell also tagged her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, in the post. She has not shared any additional info about her daughter. Fair. Privacy is important.

So, what else can we tell you about the baby? Not very much, although the Making the Cut host has spoken about her desire to become a mother in the recent past. In 2017, for example, she said, “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.” But asked, in 2019, whether or not that time might come soon, she replied, “Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me.” And now here we are; it’s baby time, baby. Designer Marc Jacobs, at least, appears to have maybe known beforehand, commenting, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day??” on Campbell’s post. If that is the case, then good job keeping the secret, Marc Jacobs, and hugest congrats to Campbell!