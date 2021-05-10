NBC Won’t Broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022

Photo: Rich Polk/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That’s a no-go for the Golden Globes on NBC. The network has announced it will not broadcast the awards ceremony given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association next year. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.” Back in March, after it was revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black member for nearly two decades, NBC said it encouraged the Golden Globes to make “necessary changes.”

The broadcast cancellation comes after the HFPA board passed a plan for inclusion and reform on May 6 that was met with a wide wave of criticism. Both Netflix and Amazon Studios responded by announcing that they would not work with the HFPA until more meaningful change was made, with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos telling Deadline that the new policies did not tackle “systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards” for HFPA members. Time’s Up president Tina Tchen called the proposals “window-dressing platitudes,” while GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the reforms “do not go far enough to ensure the organization as a place where historically marginalized communities — including the LGBTQ community — feel welcomed.” Meanwhile, stars have also been speaking out. Earlier this month, Scarlett Johansson slammed the organization for asking sexist questions that bordered on sexual harassment, while her Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo said he was not “proud or happy” to have received Golden Globes. According to Deadline, Tom Cruise sent his three Golden Globe trophies back to HFPA headquarters today.