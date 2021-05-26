Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

Kirby and Patty. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Rejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Dream’s “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister.”

KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE (she/her) is DEATH, Dream’s wiser sister. (1/13) pic.twitter.com/Ho5OrejyOg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Mason Alexander Park as Desire, “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want and whoever you are.”

MASON ALEXANDER PARK (they/them) is DESIRE, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified. (2/13) pic.twitter.com/x7R1XoLtcr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Donna Preston as Despair, “and her performance is chilling and sad. You feel her pain.”

DONNA PRESTON (she/her) is DESPAIR, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire. (3/13) pic.twitter.com/YWOItk23xa — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, an 18th-century occult adventuress who is “tough, brilliant, tricky, haunted, and probably doomed.”

JENNA COLEMAN (she/her) is JOHANNA CONSTANTINE, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire (4/13) pic.twitter.com/Cu4LLfk2Y3 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Niamh Walsh and Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps young and old, respectively.

JOELY RICHARDSON (she/her) is ETHEL CRIPPS, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities. (5/13) pic.twitter.com/T1HaQFWCVd — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

NIAMH WALSH (she/her) is YOUNG ETHEL CRIPPS, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.(6/13) pic.twitter.com/dogFGVd2ZZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

David Thewlis as John Dee, Ethel’s son who “was driven mad, long ago.”

DAVID THEWLIS (he/him) is JOHN DEE, Ethel's son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth. (7/13) pic.twitter.com/HGnkSHKjBu — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Gaiman writes that the second big story line of the series will be “The Doll’s House,” and its cast will include:

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, “a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother, who finds a family she didn’t know that she had, and a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.”

KYO RA (she/her) is ROSE WALKER, A young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape. (8/13) pic.twitter.com/7KrkBpQgm1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, “Rose’s friend, a young widow mourning her husband Hector.”

RAZANE JAMMAL (she/her) is LYTA HALL, Rose’s best friend and travel companion. (10/13) pic.twitter.com/4OWW5mrOHZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid, an heiress who “has spent a century asleep.”

SANDRA JAMES YOUNG (she/her) is UNITY KINCAID, Heiress and mysterious benefactor. (11/13) pic.twitter.com/WNXLOpqyw9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

Stephen Fry as Gilbert, “Rose Walker’s debonair protector.”

STEPHEN FRY (he/him) is GILBERT, Debonair protector of Rose Walker. (9/13) pic.twitter.com/AsFSnCzE97 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

And finally, Patton Oswalt will be voicing a talking raven named Matthew. Gaiman reveals that “Patton was the first person we asked, and the first person we cast, the day before we pitched The Sandman to Netflix.”

And Dream’s trusted emissary MATTHEW THE RAVEN will be voiced by PATTON OSWALT (he/him) (12/13) pic.twitter.com/pFzK07PGFl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021