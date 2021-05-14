Netflix Grants Us a Bridgerton Spinoff About Young Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Netflix saw your tweets. A Bridgerton spinoff following a young Queen Charlotte has been ordered to series, the streaming network announced today. The limited series will explain her rise as well as follow along with young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. “As we continue to expand the world of ‘Bridgerton,’ we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said in a statement obtained by Variety. Not everything can be a universe, y’all … but in this case, we’re into it.

Per Variety, Jess Brownell will serve as showrunner for seasons three and four of Bridgerton, taking over from Chris Van Dusen. Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, season two of Bridgerton will follow the eldest son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his love story with Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley (Sex Education). Though we spent season one falling in love with the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), the latter will not be returning for season two. Dynevor, who’s currently stirring up modern-day tabloids with reported boyfriend Pete Davidson, will return in a limited capacity. Time to see how they did it even further back in the day.

All Hail The Queen!



Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021