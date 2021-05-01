This Month’s Highlight
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Aside from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the first SpongeBob film from 2004 is making its way to the streamer. Stuffed to the gills with cameos, jokes, a killer soundtrack, and unforgettable moments, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is a 2000s staple of culture. “Goofy Goober Rock”! David Hasselhoff’s pecs as a rocket launcher! The kelp mustaches! The Krabby Patty mobile! Truly, the list of iconic moments can keep going.
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — May 2021
Available May 5
America’s Wild Seasons: Season 1
Feeling Faces: Season 1
Harvey Beaks: Seasons 1–2
The Hills: New Beginnings: Season 1
Imagination Trips: Season 1
Ink Master: Angels: Seasons 1–2
Ink Master: Redemption: Seasons 1–4
Ready, Set, Race: Season 1
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1
Yoga Friends: Season 1
Available May 6
From Cradle to Stage (Paramount+ Original)
Available May 8
National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Final
Available May 12
100 Missions: Surviving Vietnam
Action League Now: Season 1
Air Disasters: Season 15
The Naughty List: Season 1
Scary Funny: Season 1
Available May 19
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Strawberry Shortcake: A Berry Grand Opening: Season 1
Available May 22
PGA Championship
Available May 23
PGA Championship
Available May 26
Union of European Football Association Europa League Final
Space Disasters: Season 1
Siesta Key: Season 2
Available May 29
Union of European Football Association Champions League Final
Also Available in May
Alfie
Angel Heart
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Clockstoppers
COVID: Race Against the Virus
Freedom Writers
In the Bedroom
Jennifer Eight
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Pootie Tang
Revolutionary Road
Shaft
St. Louis Superman
Super 8
The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl in 3-D
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda (Coppola’s Coda)
The Godfather, Part II
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Wood
More From This Series
- The Challenge OG Mark Long on Being an All Stars Player-Coach
- The 50 Best Movies on Paramount+
- Hilary Duff’s Younger Spinoff Would Be Like ‘Female Entourage,’ Says Darren Star