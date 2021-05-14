Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Tonight, Nicki Minaj was joined by Drake and her sniffles on Instagram Live to let fans know what they could expect from the rapper’s eagerly-awaited music drop tonight, or, as she dubbed it on Twitter, Nicki Day. While Minaj is still working on her next album, she whipped up an amuse-bouche in the form of her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty,” released for the first time across streaming platforms at midnight.

In case you’re a dyed-in-the-hot-pink-wool Barb and had previously found most of Nicki’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” songs on YouTube during your musical treasure hunt, Minaj has also added three new tracks to the mixtape, including “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and a remix of “Crocodile Tears” with Skillibeng. “These bitches copy my homework/That’s what they hand in,” Minaj declares in her “Seeing Green” verse. “These bitches’ time tick-tockin’/Better stick to dancin’.” TikTok, that’s your sign to do your thing. Might we suggest the intro to “Fractions” for your purposes?