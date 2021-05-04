NBC Knows What the Youth Wants, Reboots Night Court

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Pilot order in the court! On Monday, Deadline reported that NBC is rebooting its sitcom Night Court, which ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992. Melissa Rauch from The Big Bang Theory is set to star in and executive-produce the pilot, with John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding. In this multi-camera reboot of the original, Rauch will play Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Night Court main character Harry Stone, “who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics.” Harry Anderson, who played Stone in the original series, died in 2018 at the age of 65. Comedy writer Dan Rubin, who has credits on Happy Endings and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will write and executive-produce the pilot.