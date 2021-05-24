Norman Reedus is Making a Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! TV Series with AMC Studios

Photo: RM Films International

In the words of TikTok, step on the gas! The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is turning the Russ Meyer sexploitation classic Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! into a TV show. Not sure how one turns “busty gals menace normies with knives” into a whole season of television, but that’s AMC Studio’s problem, not mine. The project has the full approval of the Meyer estate, according to Deadline.

The original Faster Pussycat flopped on intial release, but has become a cult classic and fave of folks like John Waters and Dana Gould. The film stars Tura Satana as the leader of a group of go-go dancing hot rodders, who drive and murder their way through Death Valley. They kill a dude, kidnap his girlfriend, and generally defy gender norms in a gritty yet compelling fashion. It’s girl power on amphetamines.

“I’ve been watching Russ Meyer’s film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! shirt to school,” Reedus told Deadline. “It’s safe to say I’m beyond inspired by Russ’ style of film making.”

In the meantime, Reedus is still attached to a Walking Dead spin-off featuring Carol and Daryl. The final season of the show premieres August 22.