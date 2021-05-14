Everyone’s first break-up basically demands a combination of Paramore, Lorde, and director Takashi Miike’s 1999 horror movie Audition. Olivia Rodrigo’s got all that, plus a bag of SmartFood, in her new “good 4 u” music video, directed by Petra Collins, for the third single off the singer’s upcoming debut album SOUR after “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu.”

While the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star might have given you ballads before, with her new song, she’s gone fully pop-punk; the angry track is evocative of Hayley Williams on “Misery Business” in the best possible way. SOUR is currently set to drop on May 21, and it can’t come quick enough. Olivia’s already set fire to, and flooded, her room. There’s only so much more structural damage that place can take.