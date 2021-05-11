Olivia Rodrigo Finally Met Taylor Swift at the Brits

The final evolution of a true Swiftie. Photo: Instagram

At last, the stars have aligned and Taylor “Global Icon” Swift has met her mini-me, Olivia Rodrigo, at this year’s Brit Awards. While the two have had a documented Internet friendship, with Rodrigo jamming out to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) alongside Conan Gray and Swift calling Rodrigo her “baby” on Instagram, they met in person for the first time at the award show, where Rodrigo also made her Brit’s debut with “Drivers License.” Accompanied by the piano and harp, Rodrigo sang a stripped back version of her breakout hit ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live this week. She also passed Swift a handwritten note at the Brit’s (a very Swiftian move, as Taylor loves a mysterious letter) along with notes to Harry Styles and Little Mix. Here’s hoping a collaboration is on the horizon.