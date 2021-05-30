It’s Still Brutal Out Here, But We Hope Sour Debuting at No. 1 Helps a Little

Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She might not be cool, she might not be smart, and she might never be able to parallel park, but as of today, Olivia Rodrigo officially has a number one album at the top of the Billboard 200, and that’s got to count for something. According to Billboard on Sunday, the singer’s Sour, which dropped Friday, May 21, also had the biggest week of any album in 2021 so far, pulling in 295,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending on May 27.

Sour’s stellar debut follows in the footsteps of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s three lead-off singles, two of which premiered at number one on the Billboard Hot 100: “drivers license,” which dropped in January, and “good 4 u,” which arrived at the top of the charts just this month.

The one-two Sour punch makes Rodrigo the first artist ever to have two singles from a debut album premiere at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Her third single, “deja vu,” was released April 1 and reached number eight. We’re sure it doesn’t take the edge off being 17 or getting dumped, Olivia, but this is definitely way better than being 17, dumped, and not having a number one album.