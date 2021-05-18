Steve Martin Shares Funny Selena Gomez Clip

Photo: Hulu

If, like a lot of us, you spend a good section of your week worrying about how Selena Gomez is doing, you can now relax. Comedy actor and vaccine recipient Steve Martin just shared a clip of the former Wizards of Waverly Place star performing alongside him and Martin Short in the upcoming true-crime comedy series Only Murders in the Building. While it’s only a 30-second teaser, it gets in a lot of meaningful looks, some deep thoughts, and a brief glimpse of Gomez doing some of her classic deadpan comedy and rocking an outfit that makes full use of the color yellow. Good for her! The series, written by Martin and Grace and Frankie’s John Hoffman, is set to premiere on Hulu August 31 and will hopefully hold us over until Gomez’s next project, where we can once again check in on how she is doing.

This is more than a 30 second teaser trailer for “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s the entire episode (we lost a lot in editing). #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NzeUqSdKJm — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 18, 2021