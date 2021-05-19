The entertainment world honors a legend today, celebrating the life of comedian Paul Mooney. The writer, actor, and comic died on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 a.m. due to a heart attack. According to Rudy Ealy, his cousin, Mooney’s health had been deteriorating for some time. Mooney had a groundbreaking career writing for comedian Richard Pryor, on Redd Foxx’s Good Times, Sanford and Sons, and In Living Color, as well as on Chappelle’s Show, where he also appeared in sketches like the infamous “Negrodamus.” Remembered for his comedy demolishing boundaries of political correctness, his fearlessness inspired generations of Black entertainers, from comedians like the Kid Mero, W. Kamau Bell, and Lil Rel Howery to filmmaker Ava DuVernay and actress Viola Davis. See how Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Paul Mooney with anecdotes, praise, and his own words below.
Lil Rel Howery, the Lucas Bros, and More Pay Tribute to Paul Mooney
Paul Mooney. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives