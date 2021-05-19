Lil Rel Howery, the Lucas Bros, and More Pay Tribute to Paul Mooney

Paul Mooney. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The entertainment world honors a legend today, celebrating the life of comedian Paul Mooney. The writer, actor, and comic died on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 a.m. due to a heart attack. According to Rudy Ealy, his cousin, Mooney’s health had been deteriorating for some time. Mooney had a groundbreaking career writing for comedian Richard Pryor, on Redd Foxx’s Good Times, Sanford and Sons, and In Living Color, as well as on Chappelle’s Show, where he also appeared in sketches like the infamous “Negrodamus.” Remembered for his comedy demolishing boundaries of political correctness, his fearlessness inspired generations of Black entertainers, from comedians like the Kid Mero, W. Kamau Bell, and Lil Rel Howery to filmmaker Ava DuVernay and actress Viola Davis. See how Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Paul Mooney with anecdotes, praise, and his own words below.

PAUL MOONEY IS A COMEDY GOD B — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) May 19, 2021

RIP Paul Mooney. Saw him do 3 hours of standup at @dcimprov in 2003 & it changed my life. My ribs were sore from laughing. He spoke about racism bluntly, honestly & without fear. Whites walked out & I learned that was ok because your art didn’t have to be for everyone. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 19, 2021

I remember, as a little kid, my dad showing me Paul Mooney’s stand up for the first time and I was just blown away. My dad said, “Now THIS is comedy.” and he was right. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 19, 2021

Paul Mooney. A comedy giant. I recall listening to his RACE album in college and how formative it was. Yeah, the jokes. But more so, the freedom. He spoke freely and fearlessly about feelings and experiences others found difficult to express. May he be truly free now. Rest, sir. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 19, 2021

Awww.... RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and poignant. So happy to have witnessed your genius live. Rest well!!! Pour down some laughter here. We need it 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/cr6MqY3UXA — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 19, 2021

Rest easy legend https://t.co/ya8Z6LYif8 — the lucas bros (@lucasbros) May 19, 2021

RIP the great Paul Mooney. It was an honor to be a back of the room student for his late night master classes when I was a doorman back in the day. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 19, 2021

I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times. It was a master class. It was like a Malcolm X speech that had been punched up by Redd Foxx. & then in the middle of everything he’d go off on a tangent about Jane Fonda. He was 1 of the greats. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mooney. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 19, 2021

rest in peace Paul Mooney — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) May 19, 2021

First time at Roscoe's on Pico, I saw Paul Mooney in a candy red Cadillac, leather interior, waiting for take out and holding court.



I turned to my friend and said "This is the Blackest shit that will ever happen." Mooney replied, "Yes, nigga, it is."



And it was.



RIP legend https://t.co/qbzlOJ811u — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) May 19, 2021

you could never be muted we will miss you mr. paul mooney • #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/NPt6VUpj4j — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) May 19, 2021

I am saddened to hear about the passing of one of my favorite comedians who always said what he wanted and was so proud to be Black and never sold out to achieve greatness. RIP to the legendary #paulmooney. His comedy intellect, and humor was so profound✊🏾✊🏾❤️🖤💚🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/iPrSMlY5Si — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) May 19, 2021

Paul Mooney is one of the best, if not the best, comic I’ve ever seen. His perspective was powerful, his logic keen, and his honesty was always political. When I saw him live for the first time, I realized he was the kind of comic I wanted to be. https://t.co/mAo5r977uu — Guy Branum (@guybranum) May 19, 2021