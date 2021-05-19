Paul Mooney, Trailblazing Comedian and Writer, Is Dead at 79

Paul Mooney Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Paul Mooney, comedian, actor, and writer, has died at 79, a representative confirmed to Vulture. He suffered a heart attack in his home in Oakland, California, at 5:30 a.m. on May 19. Born Paul Gladney in 1941, the comedy legend is best known for his work writing for comedian Richard Pryor, notably the “Word Association” sketch from season one of Saturday Night Live in 1975. As a writer, he contributed to Redd Foxx’s Sanford and Sons and Good Times, as well as the first year of In Living Color. Known as an actor for playing singer Sam Cooke in The Buddy Holly Story, he also wrote and performed in sketches on Chappelle’s Show, alongside one of several Black comedians who have cited him as an influence. In his stand-up, Mooney ignored political correctness in favor of radical comedy that challenged racism and white supremacy, making the country’s foundational ideas the butt of the joke. Mooney looked back on his career making audiences think in a 2007 memoir, Black Is the New White. “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts … you’re all are the best! ……” a representative tweeted from his account on Wednesday. “Mooney World … The Godfather of Comedy — ONE MOON MANY STARS! … To all in love with this great man … many thanks.”

