Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Builds an ’80s Aerobics Empire

Nobody commits to absolute, unnerving girlboss intensity like Rose Byrne, and so AppleTV+ has sent her back to the 1980s to build her own aerobics empire. In Physical, Byrne stars as a San Diego housewife with an abrasive inner monologue, a layabout husband, and a disorder about her self-image who finds an outlet through exercise classes and eventually starts her own business videotaping and teaching them. Annie Weisman created and runs the series, which was directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Physical premieres on AppleTV+ on June 18. Bring your own leotards.

