Watch Pink and Her Children Frolic Through Europe in Her New Documentary

Pink is one of pop’s best touring musicians, finding career longevity with a reputation for live shows that literally soar. She’s also a mom of two who isn’t afraid to be open about the experience. Pink’s new Amazon Prime documentary, All I Know So Far, bridges those two worlds, focusing on the musician’s life as a touring mom as she brings daughter (and recent collaborator) Willow and son Jameson around the world with her.

A new clip from the film, exclusively on Vulture, finds Pink (a.k.a. Alecia Moore) and husband Carey Hart exploring Europe with their two children during her Beautiful Trauma tour. “For a lot of moms, when they become moms, they stop touring — because you can’t imagine being able to do both,” Pink says, as she toasts kiddie cocktails with Willow and Jameson. “The only way I can justify dragging my family all over the world is that we’re making memories together. I want it to be worth it.” If you thought Pink’s aerial acrobatics were impressive, just remember: She’s doing it all while raising her family on the road. “I want tour to be perfect for every single person that walks through those doors with a ticket in their hand, but I also want it to be perfect in my kids’ minds,” Pink adds. “And I’d kill myself to do both.”

Watch All I Know So Far on Amazon Prime on May 21. Pink’s new single of the same name is out now, complete with a video featuring Cher and Judith Light. Oh, and she’s receiving Billboard’s Icon Award on May 23 — if you thought there was anything else she couldn’t do.