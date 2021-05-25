CW Drags Powerpuff Girls Reboot Back to the Lab Because Pilot Was ‘Too Campy’

Photo: Cartoon Network

The CW, the network that made KJ Apa fight a bear, has decided to retool its live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, the show about kindergartners who fly around punching stuff, because the pilot was “too campy.” Now, come on now. What did it think it was rebooting? Molière? The full story is that on Monday, the CW announced in a press release that the pilot is “being reworked and repiloted off-cycle,” meaning it will not air as part of the upcoming television season. The network also noted that the main cast of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison, as well as the creative team (which includes Diablo Cody), will remain involved.

Then, on Tuesday, CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine that the pilot didn’t work because “tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’” Too campy: the remake of the candy-colored cartoon that gave the world the icon of queer resistance, Him. Rooted in reality: the live-action reboot of the show whose main villain is a green superintelligent monkey named Mojo Jojo. Got it.