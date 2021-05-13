We’re Getting a Third Psych Movie, You Know That’s Right!!!

Photo: USA

This is my partner, Great Trilogy. Today, we’ll all be eating pineapple for dinner, as a third Psych-movie installment, This Is Gus, has been announced at Peacock. Starring, of course, James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill as television’s best friendship of the millennium, the threequel is described as the following: “In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.” Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen will also be present in the film but in a supporting capacity. This Is Gus follows Psych’s two previous films, Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the first of which had to be substantially rewritten in a short amount of time to accommodate Omundson’s unexpected stroke in 2017. Lassie Come Home wove Omundson’s lingering health issues into the script, which found his character, Lassiter, experiencing supernatural visions at a recovery clinic. This Is Gus will be “coming soon” to Peacock. C’mon, son.