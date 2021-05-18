Bow Down to All the Divas in the Queens Teaser

Destiny and her kids better watch out. Naturi Naughton, Eve, Brandy, and Nadine Velazquez have formed a supergroup in Queens, the new ABC show following a reunited ’90s hip-hop girl group, the Nasty Bitches. Brandy, who also writes music for the show, plays Naomi, f.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics, who tried to make it solo after the band broke up. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve been onstage together and now we’re gonna perform at the biggest Black award show in the world in four days,” Eve’s Breanna, f.k.a. Professor Sex, says in the teaser. “Tell me how this isn’t gonna be a disaster.” With each of the women looking the furthest thing from nasty, they show us exactly how. Created by Scandal writer Zahir McGhee, Nature Naughton and Nadine Velazquez round out the band as Jill, f.k.a. Da Thrill, and Valeria, f.k.a. Butter Pecan, respectively. The show also stars Pepi Sonuga as newcomer Lil Muffin and Taylor Selé as Eric Jones. Queens is part of ABC’s new lineup, along with The Wonder Years reboot, starring Don Cheadle and Dulé Hill, and Abbott Elementary, starring Quinta Brunson. Soon, the queens will reign supreme.

