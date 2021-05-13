Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films

On Thursday, HBO called off tomorrow’s taping of Real Time With Bill Maher after the show’s host tested positive for the coronavirus during the late-night series’s regular weekly testing. Fortunately for Maher, he was already “fully vaccinated” and is currently “asymptomatic and feels fine.” No one else on the show has tested positive for COVID as of yet, and HBO plans to reschedule the episode at some point in the future. Real Time would have welcomed Neil deGrasse Tyson, Max Brooks, and Dan Carlin as this week’s guests.

“The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time With Bill Maher has been cancelled,” the show said in a statement this evening. “Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”