The Grammys’ New Changes Won’t Include a Brand-New President

Hello again. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Well, at least it’ll be easy when he updates his business cards. Interim Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has been named the official president and CEO, more than a year after taking over the gig in the wake of Deborah Dugan’s controversial ouster. Mason, whose creative vision for the Grammy Awards has recently included ditching the controversial anonymous nomination committees, previously stated that he wasn’t interested in staying at the position on a permanent basis. We love a third-act interim twist, like Chief Vick on Psych! “There is nothing more rewarding than having the trust and respect of your colleagues and peers,” Mason said in a statement. “I am honored to have been appointed to continue to lead the Recording Academy on our transformative journey. While I had not initially expected to be in this position, I remain deeply invested in the success of the organization and am motivated to help us achieve our greatest ambitions. I will serve humbly with a steadfast commitment to building a more inclusive, responsive and relevant Academy.” You up, the Weeknd?