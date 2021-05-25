Photo: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Imagine an America … that exists in the future … and is kind of like ours … but worse … and different? That’s the alternate reality proposed by Victoria Aveyard’s YA novel Red Queen (and about 40 percent of YA novels in general) and it’s being adapted for Peacock by Elizabeth Banks’s production company. Banks will relive her Effie Trinket days by playing a supporting role on the drama series, which will be co-written by former Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz, according to Deadline. So what makes the dystopian alternate near-future of Red Queen different from the others? For one, democracy has been replaced by a monarchy, “led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers,” according to Deadline, and our hero is Mare, no relation to Easttown, “a fiery young woman born to poverty without powers,” who “discovers the unthinkable: She somehow has powers too!” Mare then leads a revolution and learns about her past, as YA heroines are wont to do. No word on who will play Mare, nor what Banks’s role will be.