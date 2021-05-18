Their pitch to FX has landed them back on a literal pitch, 3,000 miles away. Noted sports studs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have secured a two-season order for their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which will follow the duo in the aftermath of their purchasing a historic yet struggling football club in Wrexham, Wales. (Yes, this really happened, and it’s a lot more inspiring than your cynical hearts may believe.) Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the fifth-tier team in 2020, have limited knowledge of the sport, so the series is described as being a “crash course in football-club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team, and a town, counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.” Like a certain mustachioed legend, the duo are hoping to transform the club into an underdog story and lead the players to greatness. Go, Red Dragons.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Are Getting Their Own Ted Lasso-Style Docuseries
Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images