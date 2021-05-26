RuPaul’s Drag Race is a sport, and there are no participation trophies, only All Stars seasons. Today, World of Wonder announced the cast of its upcoming sixth season of Drag Race All Stars, and let’s just say it stretches the term all-star to its breaking point: The season features multiple second-out queens, multiple All Stars repeaters, and so much season-11 representation. There’s still loads of talent in this lineup, though. We can’t wait to see more lip syncs from Trinity K. Bonet, for example, and more Yara Sofia is never a bad thing.

Season six will air exclusively on Paramount+, beginning with a back-to-back two-episode premiere on Thursday, June 24, after which it will stream weekly on Thursdays. Here are your 13 all-stars for season six, with CliffsNotes courtesy of Paramount+. Start drafting your fantasy teams now.

A’keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Instagram: @mizakeriachanel; Twitter: @A_doubleC_D

Where is the body? A’keria C. Davenport IS the body! This bootylicious powerhouse from the Davenport drag dynasty made it to the top four of season 11, thanks to her bodacious beauty and performing talents. Is it time for this Texas titan to take it all?

Eureka! (Season 9, 10)

Instagram: @eurekaohara; Twitter: @EurekaOhara

After an early exit from season nine due to a knee injury, Eureka! came back with a vengeance, making it to the top three of season ten. A natural gift for comedy, unstoppable stage presence, and a spot on an award-winning HBO series has primed this Tennessee talent to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame.

Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2)

Instagram: @gingerminj; Twitter: @TheGingerMinj

A Drag Race icon, is there anything Ginger Minj can’t do? This self-proclaimed glamour toad is a born performer and one of the quickest wits in drag! Since nearly snatching the crown on season seven, she has appeared on All Stars 2 and starred in the Netflix film Dumplin’. Can the Minj take the win?

Jan (Season 12)

Instagram: @janjanjan; Twitter: @JansportNYC

New York’s singing queen brought voice and vivaciousness to season 12. And while she ruled the Madonna Rusical challenge, she failed to materialize a win. It’s time for this perfectly professional performer to funk it up and make us all feel the Jan-tasy!

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Instagram: @jigglycalienteofficial; Twitter: @Jiggly_Official

A beloved queen from Queens who always keeps it 100, Jiggly Caliente brought heart and humor to season four. Since then, everyone’s had eyes on Jiggly, thanks to star turns on Broad City and Pose. May we call her a winner, baby?

Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Instagram: @pandoraboxx; Twitter: @ThePandoraBoxx

One of Drag Race’s OG comedy queens, Pandora Boxx slayed the first-ever Snatch Game in season two with a performance that set the standard (“Raspberries!”). She also snatched viewers’ hearts as Miss Congeniality, but a bumpy ride on All Stars 1 had this nice girl finishing last. Can this funny lady finally finish first?

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Instagram: @therajahoharashow; Twitter: @RaJahOhara

Season 11’s salty sister was never afraid to speak her mind — and fans had feelings about it. But this Dallas doll was also known to slay a lip sync and look fabulous doing it! Now this dancing queen is back with a new attitude and her big, beautiful eyes on the prize.

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Instagram: @scarletenvy; Twitter: @ScarletEnvyNYC

The world wants New York’s Scarlet Envy, and the feeling is mutual. In season 11, this lanky lady won over audiences with her southern charm and joyful personality. A proven actress, Scarlet struggled in dancing challenges. Can she step it up enough to prance all the way to the Hall of Fame?

Serena ChaCha (Season 5)

Instagram: @myron.morgan; Twitter: @SerenaChaCha

Fresh out of art school, Serena ChaCha stirred up lots of Untucked drama in season five. Officially! She exited early on, but in the years since, Serena has found success with her own wig business and as a makeup artist. Now she is back to school the queens again — on her way to the Hall of Fame.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Instagram/Twitter: @SilkyGanache

Can we get an “amen”? The Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back to claim her crown! This charismatic top-four finalist from season 11 fills a room with her exuberance and attitude. Since Drag Race, she launched a YouTube cooking series. Does she have the recipe to win All Stars 6?

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

Instagram/Twitter: @XOSonique

This season-two glamazon is known for her buxom beauty, her talent for tumbling, and for solidifying her status as one of L.A.’s legendary queens. Last seen in the Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, Kylie is ready to show the world she’s in it to win it. Everybody say “Love”!

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Instagram/Twitter: @TrinityKBonet

From the A-T-L, Miss TKB is known for her killer lip-sync skills, including a flawless Beyoncé. A memorable force in season six, she brought Ru to tears when she overcame her inner saboteur in the stand-up-comedy challenge. Will Trinity get the last laugh by slaying her way into the Hall of Fame?

Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Instagram/Twitter: @YaraSofiaPR

A season-three standout, Yara Sofia took her rallying cry of “echa pa’lante” all the way to the top four! Known for her quirky humor and free-spirited nature, this beloved Puerto Rican showgirl took home the title of Miss Congeniality — and had a strong showing in All Stars 1. Is it time for this Vegas-based queen to hit the jackpot?