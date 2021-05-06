Sanditon Renewed for Two More Seasons, Proving That Love Can Win After All

Photo: Courtesy of PBS

Our relentless tweeting worked, Sanditon fans. Time to take a chilly seaside stroll in celebration; we’ll bring the bonnets. The Masterpiece PBS period drama, which ended its first season in brutal fashion devoid of a swoon-worthy romance, has been renewed for seasons two and three. (Two and three.) The network confirmed the renewal news on Thursday, adding that Rose Williams will, of course, be returning as our lovestruck heroine Charlotte Heywood. However, no additional cast members have been confirmed, such as Theo James’s dreamy Sidney Parker or Crystal Clarke’s fabulous Georgiana Lambe. “Audiences can expect romance, humor, and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon,” executive producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement, acknowledging the show’s “passionate and devoted fan base.” Frankly, we’re just happy that this Jane Austen work didn’t go unfinished twice.