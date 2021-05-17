Feeling Like Your Life Has No Meaning? Consider Comedy!

When comedians start rambling on about how "comedy is a family" and "comedians always have each other's backs!" this is what it sounds like to me. pic.twitter.com/bM4vc233gL — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) May 16, 2021

As we begin to take our first slow and uncertain steps into what is, God willing, the beginning of a post-pandemic America, many people are grappling with how to move forward now that we can all (literally) see each other’s faces again. Maybe there’s a part of the old you that you’d like to leave behind? Maybe you see this as a time of renewal, rebirth, reinvention? Maybe you’re more lost coming out of the pandemic than you were when you went in? Well, worry not, because if you’re grappling with all these feelings, there’s a wise person here to guide you into whatever comes next. It’s miniatures artist and stand-up Sara Schaefer, who released a video on Twitter on May 16 asking you to consider entering the perfect world to ease all these troubles: comedy.

Released to promote Schaefer’s podcast The Schaefer Shakedown, the two and a half-minute clip is a brutal breakdown of what being part of the comedy scene entails. “All you have to do is just hang out. That’s right — just hang out! Hang out for hours and hours, night after night, for years on end without getting paid with people who are cruel and sometimes criminals. You need to get those people to like you!” Schaefer explains with the happiest of smiles. But, Schaefer warns, you also must respect the Comedian’s Code at all times: “Freedom of speech only protects the edgy guys who want to say racist stuff without ever being criticized. Remember, criticism is only something they get to do. If you do it, you’re a weak-ass pussy who doesn’t belong in comedy. And besides, it was a joke, okay? Why aren’t you laughing? Aren’t you supposed to be funny?” Sounds like a beautiful, healthy environment, right? Well then, go on and start your journey into the world of comedy today!