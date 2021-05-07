Saweetie Runs (Around) the World In Her New ‘Fast (Motion)’ Music Video

If you’re wondering how Saweetie keeps up her torrent of new material coming out this spring, it might have something to do with her ability to grow 50 feet tall and run around the circumference of the earth at will. We’re not exactly sure how that leads to being a prolific artist, but it definitely would be a huge self-esteem boost, which is exactly what her latest track and music video provide. On Thursday evening, the Bay area rapper released “Fast (Motion),” which features Saweetie dominating at soccer, diving out of a plane, sampling Ciara’s “Got Me Good,” and both winning and cheerleading at a Super Bowl seemingly targeted by Bane. Doesn’t that guy know who he’s dealing with?!

Saweetie’s new single arrives three weeks after she released Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, which featured collaborations with Drakeo the Ruler, Lourdiz, Loui, Kendra Jae, and Bbyafricka. “Fast (Motion)” is presumably off her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, but you’ll have to wait until sometime this summer to get the EP. Until then, sit back, relax, and enjoy a gigantic 15-foot-hot dog. It’ll probably take you a few months to finish it anyway.