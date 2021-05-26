Kevin Clark, Who Played Drummer in School of Rock, Dead in Bike Crash

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Kevin Clark, who played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones, the drummer in School of Rock, died on May 26. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Clark, who was 32, was hit by a driver while biking on the Northwest Side around 1:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital at 2:04 a.m. Clark was 12 when he starred in School of Rock, the 2003 movie also starring Jack Black, Joan Cusack, and Miranda Cosgrove. Clark wasn’t an actor but a musician; he got his start by drumming on pots and pans at age 3, as his mother, Allison, told the Sun-Times. Allison Clark added that her son’s new band, Jessie Bess and the Intentions, had performed their first concert on May 22. “He’s just a raw talent,” she said. “He’s got a heart of gold.”