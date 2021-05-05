Seth Meyers Uncovers the Real Problematic Ride at Disneyland

On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers used his Closer Look segment to discuss the Republican descent into madness, which has resulted in people booing Liz Cheney for acknowledging that Trump lost the election. Beyond demanding complete fealty to Trump and his nonsense, conservatives in both government and media have been freaking out about imagined crises of wokeness: they’re gonna take our hamburgers! They’re going to force kids to transition! And now, most galling of all, they hate Snow White! Apparently an op-ed about Disneyland’s new Snow White ride has the TV pundits stressed out. While almost no one is talking about the new kiss at the end of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish and how it reflects real world consent, lots of people (including Seth Meyers) are talking about how you go to Hell at the end of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. The devil is there, and he hates your guts. Kids ride this thing!

