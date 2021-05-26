Oh Honey, Mr. Big Is Returning for Sex and the City’s Reboot

Photo: HBO

He’s only allowed one irrational exit per series, and it has already been redeemed on his wedding day at the New York Public Library. Tell your pals that Chris Noth will be reprising his role as Mr. Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That, contrary to theories that his character would be absent from the show. Deadline reports nothing else about his presence, only that Noth will, of course, be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, in addition to new co-star Sara Ramirez. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a (completely accurate) statement. And Just Like That will reunite our trio of women as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” which will notably be devoid of Kim Cattrall and her character’s infamous libido. But, hey, you want everyone else sipping cosmos in an outdoor patio, right?