SNL Season 46 to Close Out With Keegan-Michael Key and Lil Nas X

Keegan-Michael Key and Lil Nas X. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Here’s a temporary distraction from the thought of the “skits” Elon Musk is pitching to the writers at SNL: more host and musical-guest announcements! Today the show revealed the lineups of the final episodes of season 46, and it’s closing out with a double whammy of hyphenated names. First up is the May 15 episode, which will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key — who co-stars with Cecily Strong on the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Schmigadoon! — alongside musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, whose album, Sour, drops on May 21. Next up is the finale on May 22, which will be hosted by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy alongside musical guest Lil Nas X, who has already revealed that he will be performing “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” as well as a new song. All of these hosts and musical guests will be SNL first-timers.

Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021

Saturday Night Live

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 🧡🥵 pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

Okay, that’s enough distraction. It’s time to return to the reality that Elon Musk is hosting this weekend. At least Miley Cyrus will be there too, right?