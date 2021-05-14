Olivia Rodrigo, dressed in her finest renaissance-fair corset, will be this week’s Saturday Night Live musical guest alongside host Keegan-Michael Key. We know what you’re thinking: Will she perform “drivers license” and revive any of her Comedy Central characters? Maybe bring out Joshua Bassett for a cameo by a piano? Wait, no. One of those doesn’t sound right. Help us out, new SNL teaser. “Yeah, if the mood strikes me,” Rodrigo teases. We can’t wait for her take on Obama’s Anger Translator, then.

Related