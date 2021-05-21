Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin Hook Up Space Jam 2 With ‘We Win’

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy brought together three legends for a W no one could’ve predicted. “We Win” brings together Kirk Franklin (!), Lil Baby (!!), and a beat from Just Blaze (!!!). The multiplatinum rapper and the 16-time Grammy Award–winning gospel icon joined forces and created a track you can listen to with your grandparents. “I believe I can do anything / I ain’t never changing my mind / Life’s all about patience, take it one day at a time,” Lil Baby raps. The rest of the trippy soundtrack, combining your childhood and your present, will be released on July 9, ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, July 16. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee with a team including Ryan Coogler, LeBron James journeys back into the world of Looney Tunes, like the GOAT before him, Michael Jordan, in order to rescue his son. Together with Bugs, Lola, and the musical stylings of Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin, King James simply does what he does. Win. Channel the energy of all these MVPs with “We Win.”