Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hope Steve Kornacki has been storing up months of sleep, cicada-style, because NBCUniversal is ready to put their break-out election coverage star to work trotting the globe on those khaki-covered legs of his. According to The Hill, the parent company of MSNBC and NBC News has signed the inexhaustible political analyst and his touchscreen to “a four-year, multimillion-dollar deal,” part of which involves Kornacki developing and hosting a new game show about “statistics, sports, and politics.”

As part of the deal, Kornacki will also officially be joining NBC Sports, having already appeared on Sunday Night Football, and will act as correspondent for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, 2022’s Beijing Winter Olympics, and next year’s Super Bowl, in addition to serving as “an NBC Regional Sports Networks contributor following the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL seasons prior to their respective playoff seasons.” Honestly, his contract should specify which NBCUniversal shows Steve Kornacki won’t be a part of. It’s like we always say: as Leslie Jones goes, so goes the nation.