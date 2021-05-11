Matt Damon Brings Bass Pro Shop Energy to France in the Stillwater Trailer

Worst vacation ever, and not just because the TSA won’t let him bring his rifle on the plane. In the first trailer for Stillwater, Matt Damon stars as an oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who soon finds himself as a real trout out of international water: His estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) gets the Amanda Knox treatment while studying abroad in Marseille, so he uproots his life to the French city in attempt to exonerate her from a murder charge that she claims she didn’t commit. “I’m trying to get my little girl out of jail,” he exclaims. “That’s all I give a damn about!” And for that reason, he’ll take his bouillabaisse and pomme frites to go. Also starring Call My Agent!’s breakout Camille Cottin, Stillwater will be released in theaters on July 30.

Related