Succession Adds Adrien Brody to Its Tall, Tall Cast

Adrien Brody. Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Oscar winner Adrien Brody is joining the cast of HBO’s Succession, per Variety. He’ll play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist who gets involved in the great Waystar Royco civil war. Also joining the cast this season is Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and South Korean singer and actress Jihae. Three recurring cast members — Justine Lupe (Connor Roy’s girlfriend Willa), David Rasche (CFO Karl Muller), and Fisher Stevens (crisis manager Hugo Baker) — have been promoted to series regulars. Does that means we get a glimpse at Willa’s play, Sands? Brody, who’s six-foot-one, joins a brood of tall men on Succession, starting with six-foot-seven Nicholas Braun (Greg the Egg) and including Mr. Darcy himself, six-three Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans). Honorary mention for Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) who stands at five-foot-six, the same height as short king Kieran Culkin. The neck pain he must suffer explains a lot about Roman Roy’s irritability. Filming for Succession season three is already under way in New York, with episodes directed by Lorene Scafaria and Cathy Yan. But until the premiere, fuck off.