Succession Adds HBO’s Favorite Son Alexander Skarsgård to Season 3

Alexander Skarsgård Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Succession has added Alexander Skarsgård to the cast of season three. The eldest Skarsgård kid and

HBO regular following in his father’s footsteps is familiar with family drama. Per Variety, he will play Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. He joins Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more in the Emmy Award–winning series. Skarsgård previously won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in season one of Big Little Lies, after starring in True Blood for the network. In the last update from Waystar Royco, Kendall Roy escalated the family power struggle to nuclear levels. Lorene Scafaria of Hustlers and Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey are both directing episodes this season. Production on Succession is currently underway in New York after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. If you see Roman Roy on the streets of Manhattan doing a weird sit, you know where to report it. (Okay, Deux Moi and us!)