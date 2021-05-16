Photo: Universal Pictures

Between the intense pressure, gnarly flip-related injuries, and finding out your former captain stole your moves from a less advantaged but more talented squad, 2000’s Bring It On already painted the world of cheerleading as a nightmare-scape of competition and judgement. So it makes sense Syfy would do them one better, and make it an actual horror show, with the network’s upcoming film Bring It On: Halloween, which Entertainment Weekly reports will be written by Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz.

The TV movie will be the seventh installment in the Bring It On franchise, preceded by the original film, 2004’s Bring It On Again, 2006’s Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2007’s Bring It On: In It to Win It, 2009’s Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, and 2017’s Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack, all of which went direct-to-video except Bring It On itself.

As for the plot of Bring It On: Halloween, which will reportedly air in 2022, the network said in a release, “Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves.” That’s definitely one way to make it to regionals, and honestly, less unethical than just lifting entire routines from the Clovers.