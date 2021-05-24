Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora’s Lips Caught Preparing for Thor 4

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Holy who? Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and his girlfriend, Queen of the Whos Rita Ora, were photographed sitting together intimately in Sydney over the weekend. The Daily Mail reports that the photos were taken on Sunday, the morning after a rager at Waititi’s house. In a few of the photos, Ora, 30, and Waititi, 45, share a kiss. In another, she sits nose to nose with Thompson, 37, who has her legs on Ora’s lap. Then there’s one in which Waititi is wrapped around Thompson’s leg while she leans into his arm. The two *ahem* colleagues are in Australia to film Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie. Ora and Waititi began publicly dating in April, arriving together at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. He has two daughters with fellow director and ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, and she has a legion of fans dedicated to her obscurity. Thompson has previously been open about her attraction to multiple genders, declining to label herself. In 2018, Ora clarified that she herself had “romantic relationships with women” after she received backlash to a song called “Girls,” which many felt stereotyped bisexual people. With as little information as when Zoë Kravitz had said she and Taylour Paige were “a thing,” we’re simply dedicating this one to the touch-starved around the world. It’s been a hard year, but this is for you.

