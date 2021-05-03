Tegan and Sara’s High School Series Enrolls at IMDb TV

Tegan and Sara (in that order). Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The TV adaptation of Tegan and Sara’s memoir, High School, just aced its first test: being green-lit as a series at IMDb TV. The streamer announced the news on May 3 as part of Amazon’s NewFronts presentation, after IMDb TV previously put the adaptation in motion last fall. Twin musicians Tegan and Sara Quin will be co-creators alongside Happiest Season director Clea DuVall, who is set to executive-produce and write and direct multiple episodes of the half-hour comedy. Tegan and Sara released High School in September 2019; the memoir chronicles their coming-of-age and rise as musicians as Canadian high-schoolers in the late 1990s through their alternating perspectives. In a statement about the news, Tegan and Sara said they have made casting suggestions to DuVall, although no stars have been confirmed. The pair added that they “apologize in advance to our mother for forcing her to relive this period of time with us again.”

In other music-television moves at IMDb TV today: a Luke Bryan series. The country star and reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year will be the latest musician to get the docuseries treatment, in the form of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. A special congrats to the tens of Tegan and Sara fans who also happen to be Luke Bryan fans.