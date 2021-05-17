Watch Scott Foley Wipe Up Gobs of Hand Sanitizer in the Trailer for The Big Leap

Watch your back, David Boreanaz. Scott Foley is coming for your title: Man Who Is Never Not On TV. The Scandal actor and Ellen’s Next Great Designer host will star in Fox’s new ballet drama The Big Leap, as the producer of a dance reality show. Based on an actual reality show that aired in the U.K., the show-within-a-show is looking for ballet dancers, who for whatever reason (too old, too fat, too…scruffy?) wouldn’t otherwise be cast, to dance in a live production of Swan Lake. The show’s trailer, released as part of Fox’s upfront presentation, introduces Foley’s bristly producer character, plus Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, and newcomer Simone Recasner as contestants with “a Real Housewife vibe”, a major in musical theater, and a potential comeback storyline respectively.

In addition to The Big Leap, Fox dropped trailers for three more upcoming shows: Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks’ small-town “docu-comedy”, Welcome to Flatch; Pivoting, a sitcom starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q as former BBFs reuniting after the death of a friend; and something called The Cleaning Lady.