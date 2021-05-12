What If The Purge, But Forever?

The concept of The Purge — in which all crimes are legal for one night a year — is no longer scary in 2021. We’ve seen some shit. So the fifth and (as we’ve been told) final movie of The Purge franchise has to really up its horror game. Like, what if instead of crime being legal for one night … it was legal always? Like some sort of … Forever Purge? The official trailer for The Forever Purge gives us exactly that: a broad-daylight purge world where masked bandits run around doing murders for fun. It looks like they’re trying to get at some sort of message here, with one of the baddies saying, “You rich can’t hide behind your steel walls no more,” before it’s revealed that Americans will try to flee over the border to Mexico. Whoa, man. The Forever Purge is out the July 4 weekend.

