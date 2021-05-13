Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The Game is (back) on. Paramount+ is reviving the Mara Brock Akil series with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and football player Malik Wright. Other “legacy” cast members will be making special appearances, according to a release. The half-hour series is once again executive produced by creator Mara Brock Akil and Kelsey Grammer, as well as showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and Tom Russo (Black-ish). The ten-episode first season will follow the original cast from San Diego to Las Vegas, with new players to “offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” “Fifteen years ago I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” Mara Brock Akil said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

In the 15 years since the debut of The Game, which first aired on the CW and then on BET, Robinson has appeared on Dear White People, Grey’s Anatomy, The Parkers, and Insecure. Chanchez appears in Black Lightning and appeared in the 2015 BET film Let the Church Say Amen, directed by Regina King. All nine seasons of The Game are currently available on Paramount+ for you to relive the glory days.