Dev Patel Is Axe Daddy in The Green Knight Trailer

You can’t spell “Arthurian legend” without art. Today, A24 released the trailer for David Lowery’s adaptation of 14th-century Middle English chivalric romance, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, because we’re all out of 20th-century IP and have to do some archaeological digging. The trailer stars Dev Patel as Gawain, a beautiful, bearded, moody knight who is beseeched to go on an epic quest in uniformly overcast weather. Along the way to face off with the Green Knight, Patel encounters a land of giants, a talking fox, and scariest of all, Barry Keoghan with an axe. Joel Edgerton and Alicia Vikander co-star, but this is the Patel show, baby. The Green Knight is in cinemas July 30. We’ve been waiting for centuries.

