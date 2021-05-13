3 Hansons + 1 Russian Doll = Our New Masked Singer Nightmare

Those sickos at The Masked Singer are at it again. On Wednesday’s episode of the singing competition, whose absurd premise makes us optimistic that Homonym can one day happen, Hanson was revealed to be the collective unit behind the Russian Dolls. Yes, Hanson. You know, the former ’90s pop heartthrobs who are now raging conservatives and love guns? Those guys. It was the first time that a band competed together on the show, in addition to wearing Devo-lite cosplay inside a colorful matryoshka. “It was a unique opportunity to do something very different and also play to a new audience, so why not,” one of the brothers said upon their quarterfinals elimination, with another adding that he was happy “to be able to start with music and focus on singing.” We’re sure Kermit felt the same way.

Related