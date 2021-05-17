Consider this the Oprah and Sussex collaboration that won’t try to annihilate the monarchy. In the trailer for The Me You Can’t See, a new Apple TV docuseries starring Prince Harry and American television royalty, the duo explore mental health and emotional well-being by hearing deeply personal stories from people around the world, in addition to celebrity stories from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. (Obviously Meghan makes a cameo.) “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength,” Harry explains, hoping viewers can learn to destigmatize mental health issues in 2021. “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.” The series will premiere on May 21.

