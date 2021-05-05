The Phantom of the Opera Returning to Broadway in October

Photo: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

You didn’t think a lil old pandemic was going to stop Phantom, did you? The Phantom of the Opera will resume performances on October 22 this year, according to a statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 9AM Eastern Standard Time, according to Playbill. Phantom is the longest-running Broadway show, with 32 years on the Great White Way before Broadway was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Majestic Theatre has been dark for 19 months, but will soon dust off that giant chandelier. Phantom is the first show that was running pre-pandemic to announce a reopening date. The show had been running for 13,300+ regular performances, so presumably that has helped cut down on prep time. Performing Phantom is like riding a bike. Off a balcony, and into an underground cavern full of candles and pipe organs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier today that Broadway would be ready to reopen in September, at 100 percent capacity. Other shows like Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked are expected to make announcements next week, per the New York Times.