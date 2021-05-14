Sparks Get a Hero’s and Weirdo’s Welcome in Edgar Wright’s Documentary Trailer

You up, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or do we need to throw some glitter and mustaches in your face? In the trailer for The Sparks Brothers, director Edgar Wright gives the criminally underrated and objectively hilarious American pop-rock band Sparks their due, with dozens of famous people showing up to talk about how much they’re obsessed with brothers Ron and Russell Mael. “All pop music is rearranged Sparks, that’s the truth,” Jack Antonoff says. “There are throwaway riffs that other bands have built whole careers out of,” Patton Oswalt adds. The culture just wasn’t there yet — until now. The Sparks Brothers will be released in theaters June 18.

Related