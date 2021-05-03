Ariana Grande Bumps the Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ to No. 1 With Remix

Photo: Shutterstock/Getty Imaes

Cue the tears of joy. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, boosted by a remix with friend Ariana Grande. The No. 1 is credited to both artists, making it the sixth for each. The Grande remix gave the song a massive bump in both streaming and sales, pushing it from No. 6 to the top spot. The song makes the Weeknd the first artist to earn three No. 1s off an album released this decade, after “Heartless” and record-breaker “Blinding Lights” previously topped the chart. (The last artist to accomplish the feat was fellow Canadian Drake in 2018, with Scorpion.) Meanwhile, the track is Grande’s first No. 1 of 2021, giving her chart-toppers in each of the past four years. “Save Your Tears” is also Grande’s third duet to hit No. 1, tying her with Paul McCartney for the record of most No. 1 duets; she earned all three (also “Stuck With You,” with Justin Bieber, and “Rain on Me,” with Lady Gaga) in less than a year. Grande and the Weeknd previously peaked at No. 7 with their 2014 team-up “Love Me Harder.”

The rest of the Hot 100 is relatively stagnant. Following “Save Your Tears” are former chart-toppers “Leave the Door Open,” by Silk Sonic, “Peaches,” by Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and “Rapstar,” by Polo G — the only one of the three that earned a second week up top. Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” rises to No. 6, becoming SZA’s highest-charting song ever. Over on the Billboard 200, rapper Moneybagg Yo earned his first No. 1 with A Gangsta’s Pain. Eric Church, meanwhile, charted a second top-five album in as many weeks, thanks to his triple-album project Heart & Soul. Soul debuted at No. 4 on the current chart, after Heart entered at No. 5 the previous week; & was only available to Church’s fan club, leading it to No. 83. The last musician to chart two top-five albums in subsequent weeks was Future, with his 2017 No. 1s Future and HNDRXX.