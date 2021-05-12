This Is the End of This Is Us

Photo: NBC/NBC

Farewell, you sad Pearsons. This Is Us, the popular NBC family drama with way too many timelines and a whole lot of prosthetics, will be ending with its upcoming sixth season. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, stating that the final season will air during the 2021–22 broadcast year, with all of the regular actors (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia’s thighs, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chrishell Stause’s ex) expected to return. Showrunner Dan Fogelman reportedly has always envisioned This Is Us as a six-season affair and even told THR back in 2019 that he had reached the “midpoint” for his scripts. “We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he said at the time. NBC and 20th Television did not respond to THR for requests for comment, and Vulture reached out to NBC for additional clarification.